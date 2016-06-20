FC Dallas were denied an obvious goal in their MLS clash with Sporting Kansas City when the officials failed to spot the ball crossing the line.

Horror own goal saved by shocking refereeing blunder

Kansas City thought they'd conceded an awful own goal when a back pass evaded keeper Tim Melia and dribbled towards the open goals.

The ball clearly crossed the line before Melia cleared it away, but no call came from the referee or his linesmen.

Replays showed just how bad the no-call was, but with no goal-line technology in MLS, FC Dallas were left to rue the costly miss.