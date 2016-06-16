News

Kingsley Coman channels Zidane with roulette move

Kingsley Coman was brought into France's starting lineup against Albania in favour of Antoine Griezmann to bring some creativity to their midfield and he did not disappoint.

While Dimitri Payet stole the show with another blistering performance in their 2-0 win, it was this audacious bit of skill from Coman that captured the French fans imagination.

Trapping the ball along the sideline, the Bayern Munich starlet would have made Zinedine Zidane proud with this outrageous roulette move to shake his defender.

Now you see me, now you don't!








