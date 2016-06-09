Footballer cops six-month ban for wearing SpongeBob pants

An Iranian professional footballer has been suspended for six months after an image of him wearing SpongeBob pants surfaced online.

A committee in change of policing morality in Iran's football federation imposed the ban on 29-year-old goalkeeper Sosha Makani, after determining his pants were inappropriate.

"Sosha suspended for six months because of yellow trousers,” a headline on Iranian sports news agency Varzesh3 read.

"SpongeBob [trousers] cause six-month suspension for Sosha," said another news agency, Asriran.

Authorities are clearly worried about how the country's sport figures appear in public, particularly on social media.

An unnamed member of the morality committee told Varzesh3 that Makani refused to front the federation to face questioning on his pants.

"We took this decision because of his appearance and the impact it can have on the society," the official said according to the news agency.