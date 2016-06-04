A commentator in Mexico has surely come close to bursting a lung after producing what could be the longest 'gooooooal' call in football history.

Is this the longest 'goooooooal' call in football history?

The dramatic moment occured in the dying stages of a match between rivals Monterrey and Pachuca.

Trailing 1-0, Pachuca managed to head home an equaliser in the final minute of injury time, securing the title after winning the two-legged tie 2-1.

The players understandably went crazy, but the on-field celebrations paled in comparison to the jubilation in the commentary box.

As you can see in the video above, the iconic South American goal call resonates for close to 20 seconds without wavering. Impressive stuff!