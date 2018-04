This Besiktas Under 12s player certainly has a bright future in front of him, displaying some seriously silky skills to score an awesome solo goal.

Football prodigy destroys opponents for incredible goal

As you can see in the video above, the youngster receives that ball inside his own half before turning two defenders inside-out with ridiculous moves.

He then cuts back inside another defender before unleashing a ferocious shot that sails into the top corner from well outside the area.