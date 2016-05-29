Is this the greatest sporting celebration of the year?

News

7Sport /

Athletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco celebrated his equaliser in the Champions League final by planting a passionate kiss on his girlfriend.

And why not? When you get your side back into the game on such a big occasion, you probably deserve a kiss.

Carrasco scores. Image: Getty

Carrasco tucked the ball home after a brilliant Juanfran cross to make things 1-1 with just over 10 minutes remaining against Real Madrid.

He immediately made a beeline for the touchline, where he found girlfriend and Miss Belgium Noemie Happart waiting in the front row.

Perhaps it was the romantic nature of a city like Milan, or maybe it was pre-arranged. Whatever the case, it certainly made for a spectacular celebration.

Unfortunately for Carrasco his side went on to lose in penalties.

