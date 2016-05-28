Jay Tregakiss, an amputee footballer in England, has scored an incredible goal that will leave you both dumbstruck and inspired.

Amputee footballer scores sensational solo goal

Tregakiss' stunner has led to calls for him to be included in the 'most beautiful' goal of the year nominations.

He was on the books of Manchester City, but had to give up his dream of playing professional football after he lost his left leg as a result of a rare form of cancer.

While on crutches, Tregakiss flicks the ball over his head and beats the defender.

He then cuts inside, beating the same defender before unleashing a rocket shot into the bottom right corner.

Tregakiss currently plays in the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) National League. He scored his phenomenal solo goal in the Football for All event in Switzerland.