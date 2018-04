Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has shown off his incredible football skills in a charity match ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso scores sublime free kick

The Spaniard was playing for the 'Nazionale Piloti' team alongside fellow drivers Felipe Massa and Carlos Sainz when he curled in a brilliant free-kick from just outside the area.

Alonso's opposition was captained by Prince Albert II, Monaco's head of state, and coached by Claudio Ranieri.

The traditional charity match has been held in the principality since 1992.