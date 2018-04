Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool a brief lead in the Europa League final with a goal that has to be seen to be believed.

Sturridge scores insane curling goal with outside of boot

Using a Sevilla defender as a screen to obscure the goalkeeper's view, Sturridge used the outside of his left foot to curl the ball just inside the far post.

To fully appreciate just how amazing the England striker's effort was, watch the video above and wait for the reverse angle from behind the goals.

Pure perfection!