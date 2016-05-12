Footballer KO'd in humongous collision with goalkeeper

MLS player Masato Kudo was knocked unconscious after he was on the receiving end of one of the biggest hits in recent memory.

The Vancouver Whitecaps forward was sprinting onto a through ball when he ran straight into the shoulder of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

Lampson caught the ball and had no time to pull out of the collision, leveling Kudo in sickening fashion.

Kudo was momentarily knocked unconscious, with blood streaming out of his mouth after he bit his lip and tongue.

Whitecaps trainers tended to Kudo for several minutes, after which he sat up and was driven off the field in a cart.

