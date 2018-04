Eden Hazard left it until the final round to produce what many are calling the best goal of the EPL season.

Is this the goal of the EPL season?

The Chelsea superstar scored with a stunning solo effort in his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Picking the ball up near the wing, Hazard weaved his way past numerous defenders before unleashing with a deft curling shot from just inside the area.

The brilliant effort had many calling it the best of 2015/16:

That was quite stunning from Hazard. He seemed to dribble past most of the Liverpool team, then curled his effort into the corner! #CFCLive — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2016

Great goal by Hazard - he's obviously realised the transfer window is fast approaching — Sam Misselbrook (@smissel86) May 11, 2016

Premier League goals scored by Eden Hazard in 2015/16:



From August to March = 0

In April and May = 4



Back in form. pic.twitter.com/dDBjlTpx8W — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2016

#Hazard has created a competition of his own - Meaningless Goal of the Season award — Paul Macdonald (@PaulMacdSport) May 11, 2016

Hazard is having a late goal of the season competition with himself — TweetChelsea (@TweetChelseaEN) May 11, 2016

It's the Belgian international's second cracker in as many games.