Referee inexplicably robs footballer of stunning 40m goal

A ninth division English footballer has scored a goal so incredible it was missed by the referee and his assistants.

As you can see in the video above, No.8 for Squires Gate FC uncorked an absolute wonder strike from 40 metres against Ashton Athletic.

The ball hit the post before ricocheting into the goals and rebounding back out again.

The players celebrate the amazing strike but inexplicably, the referee calls play on.

As the assistant referee explains, "If you hit the ball from 40 yards away, I can't get down to the goal line in between the time you've hit it!"

In other words, stop scoring such incredible goals.

The angle above makes it a little hard to tell if the ball crossed the goal line or not, but this alternate view clears it up:

The goal-that-wasn't was great, and the call was horrible, but most remarkable here is the two different cameras recording such a random match.

The Brits certainly do love their football.