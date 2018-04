Middlesborough playmaker Gaston Ramirez has suffered a horrendous shin injury after a studs-up challenge by his opponent, Brighton's Dale Stephens.

Footballer suffers gruesome leg injury after horror tackle

Stephens was red-carded for the incident after making contact with Ramirez's shin with a studs-up challenge.

Referee Mike Dean originally issued a yellow card to the Brighton player, but after seeing the extent of the injury changed his mind to produce a red card.

Watch the incident unfold in the video above.