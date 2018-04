Former Colombian keeper Rene Higuita put the scorpion kick on the map, but this teenager from Brazil just took it to the next level.

Under-14 player scores unbelievable scorpion kick goal

GrĂªmio under 14 defender Thomas Luciano anticipated the rebound off the crossbar with the ball sailing over his head and put some quick-thinking to good use, pulling off this outrageous scorpion kick to score for his side.