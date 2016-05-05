Cristiano Ronaldo scores goals with his left, his right, his head and now off alley-oops.

Ronaldo scores with a slam dunk against City

With Real Madrid leading Manchester City 1-0 in their Champions League clash, Ronaldo met a Jese cross with a slam dunk Russell Westbrook would be proud of.

Ronaldo was clearly offside, and he knew it, hence why he opted for the comical option to score. Although spectators hadn't immediately realised, so watching live it looked like he was channelling is inner Diego Maradona.

The referee even saw the funny side, sharing a laugh with the Portugese star who avoided a yellow card for his antics.

Madrid hung on to progress to the Champions League final where they will square off against local rivals Atletico Madrid.