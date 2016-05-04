Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone could be in some hot water after lashing out at a team official in the Champions League.

Simeone slaps team assistant in fiery touchline incident

His side advanced to their second ECL final in three years despite going down 2-1 to Bayern Munich in their second leg clash, and Simeone was a very nervy man on the touchline.

With Atletico clinging onto their away-goal advantage in injury time, Simeone became involved in a heated exchange with the club's delegate Pedro Pablo Matesanz.

Atletico were about to send Stefan Savic on for Koke when Matesanz began speaking to the fourth official.

Matesanz then turned to speak to Simeone, who angrily slapped the Atletico delegate on the shoulder before shouting back at him.

The Spaniard is currently serving a La Liga sideline ban for this bizarre incident: