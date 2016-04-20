News

How on earth did Man City get away with this?

Manchester City sent Newcastle one step closer to EPL relegation after Sergio Aguero headed home from a blatantly offside position.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes with City's Argentine striker heading them in front from Aleksandar Kolarov's free kick, but the goal should not have stood.

Replays showed Aguero was clearly offside when Kolarov's set-piece was whipped into the box, but the linesman kept his flag down and the City marksman wheeled away in celebration.

It was Aguero's 100th Premier goal in his 147th appearance, making him the second quickest player to get to the milestone, behind only former England striker Alan Shearer, who reached his century in 124 matches.


