Terry Dodd started the celebrations early as Horsham lifted the Southern Combination League Premier Division title, thrashing Halisham Town 11-1.

This footballer puts the beer in beer league

Terry starred in the win, scoring a hat-trick.

However it was an open-goal miss that prompted him to drown his sorrows, grabbing a fan's beer and taking a drink.

With the title wrapped up, Dodd didn't need a second invitation to take a big swig.

"I like it", one spectator said.