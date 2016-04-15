Was Liverpool's comeback win literally a miracle?

Social media went into meltdown as Liverpool secured an incredible comeback win over Borussia Dortmund, with footage appearing to show a disable fans jump out of his wheelchair with joy.

Did Liverpool's miracle win cure wheelchair-bound fan?

As Dejan Lovren slotted home the game-winning goal that saw them prevail 4-3 and 5-4 on aggregate, fans in the very front row behind the goals went nuts, including one patron who appeared to jump out of a wheelchair.

Tonight I saw Liverpool fans in the disabled section stand up from their wheelchair #WeSmellBenefitFraud — Mr Steal Yo Girl (@JamieMartlew) April 14, 2016

@JonnyDrury7 no...twas when the 'wheelchair' section started jumping around after late drama. Only in Liverpool God love em 😂 — Dan Barton (@Danmlk) April 14, 2016

Canny get over the Liverpool "disabled wheelchair seats" users all standing up and going mental for the winner😂😂😂👏🏻 — Kieran. (@7_Kierandonald) April 14, 2016

That Liverpool 4th goal had the disabled wheelchair users standing and jumping you know 😂



George Osborne will be cutting your Dow 💦😂😂😂😂 — Notorious BIG DAVE (@NotoriousBD) April 14, 2016

So much joy at Anfield! Saw Liverpool-fans behind the goal jump out of their wheelchair after 4-3 Lovren. #epicnight #LIVDOR #Anfield — Eric Korver (@TheKurf) April 14, 2016

Just watched replay of 91st minute Liverpool Game A MIRACLE some guy behind the goal jumps out of his wheelchair ! — Paul Heathcote MBE (@paul_heathcote) April 14, 2016

Please don't say I'm the only one that saw a liverpool fan jump out their wheelchair when Lovern scored — Jack (@JackDoyle1888) April 14, 2016

Chances are the miracle victory didn't allow him to walk again, with some social media users suggesting he was probably a disabled fan's carer.