Was Liverpool's comeback win literally a miracle?

7Sport /

Social media went into meltdown as Liverpool secured an incredible comeback win over Borussia Dortmund, with footage appearing to show a disable fans jump out of his wheelchair with joy.

As Dejan Lovren slotted home the game-winning goal that saw them prevail 4-3 and 5-4 on aggregate, fans in the very front row behind the goals went nuts, including one patron who appeared to jump out of a wheelchair.















Chances are the miracle victory didn't allow him to walk again, with some social media users suggesting he was probably a disabled fan's carer.


