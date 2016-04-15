Is this the most shambolic game-winning goal ever?

News

Middlesbrough is one step closer to promotion to the EPL thanks to a show-stopping 94th winner that is being described as the most shambolic goal of the season.

The 2-1 win over Reading recently saw Middlesbrough climb back to the top of the English Championship.

And it was Adam Forshaw's winner that stole the show in rather scrappy fashion.

Just about every player was in the box. Image: YouTube

The goalmouth scramble featured two air-swings, a shanked shot, a falcon to the head, an accidental nutmeg, two trip-ups and a running collision with the backing post.

Once the entire team-sheet had an attempt on goal, Forshaw stepped up to hammer it home at the near post.

It's up there with this scrappy effort from David Carney:

We've seen some absolute crackers win games recently:



