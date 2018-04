Earlier this week we brought you the US high school girls' football goalkeeper channeling her inner rugby player and spear-tackling an onrushing attacker.

Opponent-spearing goalkeeper has history of dirty tackles

Well turns out that's not the only time she's hurled her body into an unsuspecting opponent.

As you can see in the video above, Cassie Sturtz of Pine Forest also destroyed a striker for Grays Creek in a match apparently from the 2014-15 season.

Here's the most recent one:

It certainly has been an eventful few weeks for goalkeepers: