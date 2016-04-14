Remember that kid who didn't get his way during a game of football so would pick up the ball and go home?

Footballer literally picks up the ball and goes home

That's pretty much what happened in a Scottish Premiership game between Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle recently, when Gavin Gunning inexplicitly picked up the ball and walked off the pitch.

Players stood in bemusement as the former Ireland U21 international walked to the touchline with ball in hand, claiming he was injured.

Gunning was ordered to return to the pitch by manager Mixu Paatelainen, before being substituted minutes later.

Dundee United released a short statement afterwards revealing that Gunning has left the club.

"Gavin Gunning has left Dundee United by mutual consent. This is a private matter and the Club will not make any further comment."