In what could be the flukiest penalty save of all time, Rafael Roballo manages to keep the ball out despite his back being turned.

Goalkeeper saves penalty with his back turned

Playing for Gloria in Brazil's Gaucho 1 regional league, Roballo became an instant hit with a save that must be seen.

After Internacional were awarded a penalty, up stepped Marquinhos whose strike rattled both posts.

With the goal wide open, Marquinhos thundered the ball right into the heel of Roballo as he had his back turned.

The ball then ricocheted off the crossbar and out.