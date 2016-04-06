We've seen some cheeky goals in our time, but Jordan Blondel may have taken the cake with this incredible effort in France's third tier.

Is this the most audacious goal of all time?

The striker had his back to goals when a teammate sent a long ball in his direction.

Rather than control the ball or attempt a regulation volley, Blondel let the ball travel over his head before flicking out a leg and sending a beautiful back-heel over the keeper's head.

With the scoreline already in his favour late in the game, it's understandable to try some new things, but this is next level.