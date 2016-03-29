Belgain goalkeeper Glenn Verbauwhede has taken diving in football to a new level by adopting a ridiculously risky ploy to earn rival players a yellow card and a free kick for his team.

Goalkeeper takes diving to new extremes

Playing in the South African Premier League, the keeper cheekily invites players into the penalty box by not picking up the ball.

As they come nearer, he picks the ball up before diving head first at their left making it appear as if they have kicked him.

It seems to have had the right effect recently when a referee gave a yellow card to an opposition player.