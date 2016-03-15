This football referee in Italy had a priceless reaction after a player he had red-carded lashed out at him with a violent kick.

Footballer's attack on referee backfires spectacularly

Castel San Niccolò and Fortis Arezzo were doing battle in Italy's ninth division when the player in question received his marching orders.

Incensed by the decision he wound up a kicked the whistle blower in the back of the leg.

But to everyone's surprise, the referee hardly even flinched, instead staring down the player with a look of utmost contempt.

