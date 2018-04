Gabriel Paulista was lucky to stay on the field and Troy Deeney was lucky not to end up with a broken leg after this horror tackle in Watford's FA Cup victory over Arsenal.

Shocking two-footed challenge goes unpunished

Early in the quarter final clash Gabriel inexplicably jumped in with both feet as Deeney also lunged in for a loose ball.

The Brazilian somehow managed to avoid a red card for the shocking challenge.

"Obviously I wasn't happy," Deeney said.

"They're the ones that can break legs."