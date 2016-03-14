Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted Sunday he may be tempted to stay with the French champions -- if a statue of himself is erected in place of the city's iconic Eiffel Tower.

Replace Eiffel Tower with my statue, says Ibrahimovic

The 34-year-old's cheeky response to the ongoing speculation over his future came as he hit four goals in a 9-0 demolition of Troyes which sealed a fourth successive Ligue 1 title for Qatari-backed PSG with eight games to spare.

"For the moment, I won't be at PSG next season," said Ibrahimovic whose current deal ends in July.

"I still have a month and a half of competition left. What happens next year, for the moment, I don't know about it," he told BeIN Sports.

Ibrahimovic, who arrived in Paris in July 2012 from AC Milan and has been linked with a move toManchester United, then added: "If they replace the Eiffel Tower with a statue of me, I will stay at PSG.

"I can promise that!"

Earlier, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that he wants Ibrahimovic to stay at the club.

"Zlatan is magical," said Al-Khelaifi. "He is a great player. We are going to talk him and see what he wants to do. We want him to stay."

Ibrahimovic's four goals on Sunday took his league total to 27 in 24 games this season.

Qatari Al-Khelaifi added that PSG will now target a maiden Champions League triumph having already seen off Chelsea in the last 16.

"We must now stay focused because the season is not finished," he said.

"We have three more cups to fight for (Champions League, French League Cup, French Cup) but the Champions League is our biggest dream.

"We want to go as far as possible but we know there will be some very strong teams."