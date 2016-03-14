Look away Gunners fans, this might be the most Arsenal play ever.

Welbeck botches goal in the most Arsenal way possible

With Arsene Wenger's men staring FA Cup elimination in the face and the game ticking into the 90th minute, they were presented with a golden opportunity to force a 2-2 draw. But instead they came up with this.

After Alex Iwobi's initial shot ricocheted off the post and the keeper, the ball fell to the feet of Kieran Gibbs, who instead of shooting, opted for the patented Arsenal 'can we just walk it into the back of the net?' pass to Danny Welbeck.

Not the worst idea, but the execution was less than ideal. Welbeck was somehow caught off guard that the ball would fall to his feet in the box in the 90th minute and flubbed his first touch, only to then send his shot blazing wide into the front row at the Emirates.

To rub salt into their wounds, Arsenal DOMINATED the stats, holding on to 71% of possession and producing 20 shots to Watford's seven.

It doesn't get any better either as they have to travel to the Nou Camp to try and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Barcelona in the Champions League, whilst praying Tottenham and Leicester both succumb to colossal late season collapses in the English Premier League.