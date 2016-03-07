Referee blows half-time seconds before goal

An English football referee has blown the half-time whistle at the worst possible time, costing a team dearly.

English League Two referee Trevor Kettle stunned players and fans alike when he blew for halftime a mere second before the ball ended in the back of the net in a match between Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon.

Billy Kee scored the goal in fantastic fashion, only for Kettle to blow his whistle.

The players pleaded with the referee but it all fell on deaf ears.

To make matters worse, the match ended a 0-0 draw.