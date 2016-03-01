Fresh from their stunning 3-1 victory over London silver medallists Japan, the Matildas now set their sights on Vietnam, broadcast LIVE Wednesday 6.30pm AEDT on 7mate and PLUS7 Live.

Matildas to face Vietnam, LIVE on 7Mate

It was the dream start for the Matildas’ last night in their bid for 2016 Olympic Games qualification, as they also delivered a national combined peak audience of 331,000 - the highest rating program on 7mate for the night.

Lisa De Vanna and Michelle Heyman delivered first half goals before Japan’s Yuki Ogimi pegged one back. Then Katrina Gorry headed another goal with just 2 minutes to play sealing the victory.

The Matildas will also play Korea Republic (Friday 4 March, 9.30pm AEDT), DPR Korea (Monday 7 March, 9.30pm AEDT) and China (Wednesday 9 March, 9.30pm AEDT) all on 7mate and PLUS7 Live with the top two teams advancing to represent the Asian Football Confederation at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Hosted by Jason Richardson, with Brenton Speed calling all the action and former Matildas captain Melissa Barbieri in expert commentary.

Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Rio 2016 – Final Qualification Round

Matildas v Vietnam

Wednesday March 2 2016

Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 5.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 6pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate