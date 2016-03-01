Referee's perfect header sets up Matildas goal

During the first half of their opening Olympic qualifier against Japan, the Matildas scored their second goal thanks to a lucky deflection off the referee.

Already up 1-0 thanks to Lisa De Vanna, the Matildas found themselves on the attack once again after a cross-field pass from Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi struck Italian referee Carina Vitulano.

The ball bounced perfectly into De Vanna's path, allowing her to stream up-field before producing a perfect pass for striker Michelle Heyman.

The Aussie #16 then rounded Japanese goalkeeper Erina Yamane and slotted the ball into the empty net.

Opinion was divided about the validity of the goal.

Intervention by referee but fabulous run by Michelle. Great play. Very good intensity from Aussies — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) February 29, 2016

You know it's your night when a referee is helping with an assist. An Italian one too! #Matildas — Michael Zappone (@Michael_Zappone) February 29, 2016

Great flick by referee, loved pass De Vanna and very nice finish — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) February 29, 2016

The controversial moment probably didn't make a difference as the Matildas went on to win 3-1, but it certainly was a slice of luck rarely seen.