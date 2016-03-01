Referee's perfect header sets up Matildas goal

During the first half of their opening Olympic qualifier against Japan, the Matildas scored their second goal thanks to a lucky deflection off the referee.
Already up 1-0 thanks to Lisa De Vanna, the Matildas found themselves on the attack once again after a cross-field pass from Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi struck Italian referee Carina Vitulano.
The ball bounced perfectly into De Vanna's path, allowing her to stream up-field before producing a perfect pass for striker Michelle Heyman.
The Aussie #16 then rounded Japanese goalkeeper Erina Yamane and slotted the ball into the empty net.
Opinion was divided about the validity of the goal.
The controversial moment probably didn't make a difference as the Matildas went on to win 3-1, but it certainly was a slice of luck rarely seen.