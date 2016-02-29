Matildas open Rio campaign on 7mate

The Matildas will start their quest to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games against Japan live on 7mate from 9.30pm AEDT on Monday.

The Australian women captured the hearts of the nation with their deeds last year, when they became the first Australian team to win at the knockout stage of a World Cup after beating Brazil 1-0.

It was the Japanese who knocked the Australians out of the tournament with a late goal in the quarter finals, so the Matildas will be keen to atone for the loss.

The Matildas will also play Vietnam (March 2), Korea Republic (March 4), DPR Korea (March 7) and China (March 9) with the top two teams advancing to represent the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.



The match will be hosted by Jason Richardson, with Brenton Speed calling all the action and former Matildas captain Melissa Barbieri providing expert commentary.