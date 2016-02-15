Juggling keeper regrets his decision

News

An English lower league goalkeeper has made the grandest of mistakes, showing off by juggling the ball before a striker nabbed the ball into the back of the net and costing his side victory.

Lincoln City stopper Paul Farman received a back pass where he chipped the ball up to juggle it in their clash against Altrincham.

Seconds later he was left to regret the decision as striker Damien Reeves charged him down resulting in scoring the decisive goal in an unbelievable 3-3 draw.

It is a big lesson for all young keepers out there.

