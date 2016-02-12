Mourinho the man to lead United back to glory

Manchester United is set to become a powerhouse in the English Premier League again if they can secure the services of Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

The Red Devils have struggled to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford with David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal both failing to live up to the standards of the most successful club in England.

But in Jose Mourinho they have the right ingredients to return to the top of the English Premier League.

Firstly, Mourinho’s track record speaks for itself which includes three EPL titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups in England.

Couple that with two Champions League medals (Porto and Inter Milan), a La Liga championship with Real Madrid and several title wins with Porto and you have a coach who has done it all in the game.

More importantly, the Portuguese manager will be able to attract the right caliber of players while also selecting a suitable style to play.

Mourinho does tend to play a defensive style but it is very different to Van Gaal’s current set up.

The truth is that United definitely need change and they will need to pick and stick with a manager – and I think Mourinho wil be the man to do so with, especially after Manchester City announced the appointment of Pep Guardiola for next season.