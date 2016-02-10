News

Borussia Dortmund players were forced to clear hundreds of tennis balls off the pitch after fans found an inventive way to protest.

Forget flares, fans in Germany throw tennis balls

During their game with Stuttgart on Wednesday, fans pelted the pitch with balls, angry at the cost of ticket prices.

Stuttgart charged supporters $32 for standing tickets and $60 for the cheapest seats to the German Cup quarter-final tie at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.



The unique protest comes days after Western Sydney Wanderers fans again courted controversy by letting off multiple flares during their game against Melbourne Victory.


