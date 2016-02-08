News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma suffers horrible leg injury

7Sport /

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has suffered a horrible leg injury against Manchester United, hyper-extending his knee on an awkward acrobatic kick attempt.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma suffers horrible leg injury

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma suffers horrible leg injury

Zouma's leg bent horribly backwards as he landed and his foot got stuck in the turf.

Image: Getty

The youngster immediately howled out in pain and had to be stretchered from the field.

Image: Getty

Image: Getty

On the injury, coach Guus Hiddink said: "Tomorrow we know more, but if you have this injury...and everyone has seen how bad it is -- hyper-extension is always bad. I had this same problem once and it hurts."



It's not the only awful injury we've seen lately:


Back To Top