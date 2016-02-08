Chelsea's Kurt Zouma suffers horrible leg injury

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has suffered a horrible leg injury against Manchester United, hyper-extending his knee on an awkward acrobatic kick attempt.

Zouma's leg bent horribly backwards as he landed and his foot got stuck in the turf.

The youngster immediately howled out in pain and had to be stretchered from the field.

On the injury, coach Guus Hiddink said: "Tomorrow we know more, but if you have this injury...and everyone has seen how bad it is -- hyper-extension is always bad. I had this same problem once and it hurts."

