From the debate over attacking and defensive football to the magic Mariner and David Carney's possible move, tuck into this week's A-League column On the Ball.

On the Ball: A-League Round 17

Results over style

The majority of his A-League counterparts throughout this season have lambasted Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold for playing boring football – but is it warranted?

It is a fact that Sydney FC has adopted a more defensive style this season, which has seen them only concede 17 goals in as many matches.

In recent times across the world, football coaching has become all about attacking which doesn’t always bear fruits.

Look back at the English Premier League last season where Chelsea’s rock solid defence led them to the title.

Greece shocked Europe in 2004 when their defence won them the Euro 2004 tournament.

Sydney FC sit in fifth position only six points from the top and if they keep playing to those strengths they can definitely move up the laddder.

Coaches will always tell you that when putting a team together, you play to your strengths. If that means playing defensive football then so be it. Sport is results driven and all that matters are the three points at the end of the day.

In saying that, Western Sydney Wanderers seem to have found a great balance in scoring 29 goals and only conceding 19 – which deserves being on top of the ladder.

Garcia the magic Mariner

Experience can do many things in football and Luis Garcia is the perfect example of that.

The former Liverpool attacker has been a breath of fresh air for a previously horrible Central Coast Mariners outfit.

His perfectly timed back heel goal coupled with two sublime assists shows that even at 37, a classy player fits in the A-League and can lift an entire team.

Hopefully this is a message to the rest of the A-League to make plays for players much like Garcia.

Carney the right fit for Sydney FC

The impending Sydney FC return of David Carney could be just what the Sky Blues need ahead of their busy schedule including a tilt at the AFC Asian Champions League.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold confirmed his interest in Carney over the weekend who would be a welcome addition to a struggling attacking outfit for the Sky Blues.

His utility value is also second to none which is something Arnold is big on.

In other good news for Sydney FC, captain Alex Brosque is expected to return to action after a lengthy layoff against Adelaide this Friday.

Team of the week

Goalkeeper –Paul Izzo (CCM)

Right Back – Scott Neville (WSW)

Centre Back – Shane Lowry (PG)

Centre Back – James Donachie (BR)

Left Back – Alex Gersbach (SFC)

Midfielder – Thomas Broich (BR)

Midfielder – Mitch Nichols (WSW)

Midfielder – Luis Garcia (CCM)

Forward – Diego Castro (PG)

Forward – Mark Bridge (WSW)

Forward – Jamie Maclaren (BR)

Tweet Chris Georgakopoulos - @ChrisGeorgak