The Wanderers were left fuming by a controversial decision against Melbourne City, but Scott Jamieson's reaction was downright bizarre.

Jamieson's wandering hands go unnoticed by refs

In the 77th minute of the match on Saturday night, players swarmed around referee Jarred Gillett after he called back a free kick that resulted in a Wanderers goal.

Among the confusion, Western Sydney's Jamieson was caught on camera touching City's Jason Trifiro below the belt.

Trifiro somehow didn't react to the provocative move.

The bizarre scenes were reminiscent of Korbin Sims' crotch grab on Willie Mason:

To make matters worse for Jamieson, City went on to win 3-2:

Gillett's call wasn't the only controversial decision in an eventful weekend: