EPL Preview - Round 13

Manchester City hosting Liverpool headlines the return of English Premier League action after the international break.

Match of the Round

Manchester City v Liverpool

The return of Sergio Aguero and Daniel Sturridge raises the tension when Manchester City host Liverpool in a blockbuster at Etihad Stadium.

While both have returned to training their availability remains in the air.

Coaches Manuel Pellegrini and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping their star strikers play some part of the match as their injury ravaged front lines have been quiet of late.

City remains the team to beat this season and with 26 goals to their name in 12 matches they are red hot.

Liverpool will be buoyed however by the fact the Citizens drew blanks against struggling Aston Villa last time out.

The Merseysiders have troubles of their own however and with a mere 13 goals in 12 they will need to be on their game to beat the high flyers.

The major sub-plot of this fixture seems Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time.

Sterling has eased his way into the City team, showing his best in only a handful of games.

David Silva could also make a return for City, so it may be tough going for Liverpool.

Prediction – City to dominate the play but Liverpool to snare a draw.

Tottenham v West Ham

Tottenham will be looking to extend their strong run of form when they welcome West Ham to White Hart Lane.

Spurs have been on a great run including an impressive performance in their 1-1 draw in the North London derby against Arsenal.

But having already beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City on their own turf this year, Slaven Bilic’s troops will have little to fear.

One major missing piece to their puzzle will be Dimitri Payet.

The influential midfielder has been ruled out for up to three months with a foot injury, so the creativity is sure to fall to Manuel Lanzini.

The home side’s most potent threats remain Harry Kane and midfielder Bamedeli Alli who scored a screaming goal for England in their 2-0 midweek win over France.

Prediction – I see Tottenham recording their fourth draw in their past six matches here

Chelsea v Norwich

Chelsea will want to move away from the relegation zone as soon as possible and they will be keen for it to begin this weekend against Norwich.

To say Chelsea has been disappointing this year is a massive understatement.

Three wins, two draw and seven losses are stats they are probably used to seeing next to their opponents names.

Yet the international break may have come at the perfect time for the Londoners.

It gave the side the opportunity to get away from the negative publicity they have received and allowed them to get back to what they now best – training and playing.

Jose Mourinho will hope striker Diego Costa and attackers Willian and Ramires fire them to a win here, otherwise it may be too late for any sort of comeback.

Prediction – Chelsea to get back to winning ways

Remaining fixtures

Watford v Manchester United – Manchester United to sneak a one goal win

Everton v Aston Villa – Everton to grind out a result here

Newcastle v Leicester – Jamie Vardy to continue his scoring run and lead his side to victory

Southampton v Stoke – Great tie set for St Mary’s Stadium. Draw

Swansea v Bournemouth – The Welsh side will be too strong at home

West Brom v Arsenal – The Gunners are down on troops, but should be too strong for West Brom

Crystal Palace v Sunderland – Palace to back up their win over Liverpool with a win here

