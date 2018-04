A footballer was left red-faced after tumbling head first over an advertising board in celebration of a goal during a Dutch football match.

Footballer's embarassing celebration

FC Twente midfielder Hakim Ziyech showed great skill to score an equaliser against PSV Eindhoven before he raced towards a group of fans celebrating behind the goal.

As he got closer, Ziyech tried to leap over the advertising board, only to slip and fall face first into the turf.

