Footballer attacked by hostile crowd

A Belgian football match turned ugly when a player was hit by a missile thrown from a hostile crowd during the post-match interview.

Standard Liege defender Jelle Van Damme was being interviewed after scoring a fantastic goal to help his side to a 3-2 victory over Sporting Charleroi in the Jupiler League.

But the joy of victory soon turned for the worst when a missile was thrown from the home crowd and struck him on the head.

The attack saw the player fall before eventually finding his feet and walking from the field.

But even as he headed for the safety of the tunnel, Van Damme was again targeted by the Sporting Charleroi fans with a bombardment of plastic cups and liquid.