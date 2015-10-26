A pitch invader has pulled off a miraculous escape at a Russian football match.

Pitch invader's great escape

The Lokomotiv Moscow fan stormed the field to kiss player Manuel Fernandes before retreating towards the stands.

There he was forced to scale two walls but seemed destined to fall at the last hurdle when he approached a huge pit that separated the pitch form the stands.

But the man clearly had a plan, balancing above the concrete crevasses before throwing one end of his scarf to some friends who pulled him to safety and out of security’s grasp.