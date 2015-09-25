EPL Preview – Round 7

Manchester City will be hungry to avenge their defeat to West Ham last week when they travel to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham to open English Premier League action this weekend. That plus more in this week’s EPL preview.

EPL Preview – Round Seven

Match of the round

Tottenham v Manchester City

English Premier League action kicks-off with another classic match Tottenham hosting first-placed Manchester City at White Hart Lane.

The Citizens were flying high before being humbled by West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs have won their last two games by a single goal after a disappointing start to the season.

A midweek loss to arch rivals Arsenal in the Capitol One Cup halted the improvement, but the home side are set for a welcome boost with defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen set to return.

Ryan Mason should also be available after recovering from a knee injury.

But after a last out defeat, Manchester City will be hard to beat.

The competition favourites put four past Sunderland in their Capitol One Cup win and don’t seem to be any mood to slow down.

Kevin De Bruyne looks to have found his feet in the City line up and will be a problem for the Spurs defence.

Add to that the skill and power of Yaya Toure, speed of Raheem Sterling and striker Sergio Aguero and it is too difficult to go past City in this one.

Prediction – Manchester City to set the tone throughout the match for a win

Leicester v Arsenal

Leicester City continues to impress in the early stages of the season, sitting in equal third two points above Arsenal.

Claudio Ranieri’s men also remain the only undefeated team left in the competition, recording three wins and three draws from their opening six fixtures.

Arsenal’s defence will have to keep an eye on midfielder Riyad Mahrez who has been the chief destroyer for City with his five goals seeing him lead the league’s top goalscorer chart.

Despite being undefeated, Leicester do have a leaky defence and that could put Arsenal in the box seat.

The Gunners have created the most chances in the competition thus far, and despite not scoring as many as they would like you would think the penny will drop soon.

Expect Alexis Sanchez to finally hit form in this match, the Chilean opening his scoring account for Arsenal in the same meeting last year.

Couple that with the speed of Theo Walcott up front and the precise passing of Mesut Ozil and Leicester could be in for a tough fight.

Prediction – Arsenal to win in a tight one

Newcastle v Chelsea

This fixture is set to be a cracker with both sides in desperate need of three points.

Chelsea flexed their muscles with a 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last week but remain in unchartered waters at 15th position.

Steve McClaren’s Newcastle United is yet to record a victory in the Premier League and the pressure is mounting.

Lucky for him, Chelsea striker Diego Costa will not feature in the game after picking up a three-match ban for his altercation with Laurent Koscielny last weekend.

On the other hand, Chelsea seem to be looking a bit more than their usual self of late with Eden Hazard slowly coming back into form and Kurt Zouma impressing in central defence at the expense of captain John Terry.

Prediction – Chelsea too strong in this one, but a deep lying Newcastle defensive line could pull off a draw for them.

Remaining matches

Liverpool v Aston Villa – Both teams are desperate for a result. Liverpool to win a tight one.

Manchester United v Sunderland – Second placed United taking on bottom placed Sunderland. Enough said.

Southampton v Swansea – Southampton have been largely disappointing this year with Swansea continuing to impress. We call a draw in this one.

Stoke v Bournemouth – The newly promoted side’s attacking style of play has troubled several sides and this one will be no different. Draw away from home.

West Ham v Norwich – The Hammers have beaten three top sides this year, but struggle against teams they should beat. Still, we think they will be too strong for Norwich.

Watford v Crystal Palace – The visitors have been in hot form away from home this year while Watford are no easy beats. Draw.

West Brom v Everton – Tough away trip for Everton while West Brom have been up and down. Draw.