A young ball boy has become an internet sensation after joining wild celebrations following his side's last-minute equaliser.

Ball boy celebrates goal by jumping into player's arms

Taylor Hunt jumped into a player's arms after English football club Wycombe grabbed a late draw.

Now known across England as the Wycombe ball boy, Hunt has gone viral after the League Two side scored a late 95th minute equaliser in its clash with Dagenham & Redbridge.

He can be seen sprinting from behind the goals to celebrate with Wycombe player Aaron Pierre after the defender secured a 1-1 draw.

A Twitter account claiming to be the young ball boy is lapping up the 15 minutes of fame:

Great day at Wycombe today glad I got in with the celebrations as ballboy @wwfcofficial @AaronPierre6 pic.twitter.com/7PCtN4cdxo — Taylor Hunt (@HuntTaylor22) August 22, 2015

Here he is - the ballboy you're all talking about! https://t.co/6esGrAUJAq — Wycombe Wanderers FC (@wwfcofficial) August 23, 2015

As I play for Wycombe elite centre it was great being involved with the players — Taylor Hunt (@HuntTaylor22) August 23, 2015

