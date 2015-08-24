Ball boy celebrates goal by jumping into player's arms

A young ball boy has become an internet sensation after joining wild celebrations following his side's last-minute equaliser.
Taylor Hunt jumped into a player's arms after English football club Wycombe grabbed a late draw.
Now known across England as the Wycombe ball boy, Hunt has gone viral after the League Two side scored a late 95th minute equaliser in its clash with Dagenham & Redbridge.
He can be seen sprinting from behind the goals to celebrate with Wycombe player Aaron Pierre after the defender secured a 1-1 draw.
A Twitter account claiming to be the young ball boy is lapping up the 15 minutes of fame:
