EPL round three: Draws galore as the keepers bring out the big guns

Summer signing Petr Cech was the difference in an exhilarating affair at the Emirates as Arsenal hung onto a 0-0 result that could very easily have ended in a loss to Liverpool at home in a round that saw Manchester United kept to a scoreless draw - a result that would set the scene for half of the round's matches.

EPL round three: Bores, draws before finally a Blue blast

But alas a remarkable story emerged from Upton Park where Bournemouth earned their first win of their Premier League history in spectacular fashion, Chelsea's newest signing Pedro delivered on his debut and Manchester City continued their ominous start to the 2015/16 EPL campaign.

Former Blue back to his blistering best between the sticks

Shot-stopper Petr Cech proved to anyone who doubted he would win Arsenal valuable points this season very misjudged in the 0-0 draw at the Emirates that had hearts racing every minute.

The north London club is indebted to the Czech international - who was widely panned for his two costly blunders at home to West Ham on the opening day - after he produced a number of incredible displays to keep a resilient Liverpool attack at bay.

Liverpool, who were looking to end their poor record of just one win at the Emirates in 12 attempts, were unfortunate not to be leading by a handful of goals after a chaotic first 45 minutes.

Less than five minutes into the epic encounter, Christian Benteke had narrowly blasted a shot wide before Philippe Coutinho beat Cech from outside the box with a delightful curling strike that found the underside of the bar.

With Arsenal's first-choice central defenders, Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker, left out of the starting line-up, the Gunners were in a defensive heap.

Yet for all of the momentum it was Arsenal who feel most aggrieved for not scoring a goal in the first, and rightly so. Because just minutes later a flat-footed Martin Skrtel was left exposed by a splitting Santi Cazorla pass that found Aaron Ramsey, who in turn found the back of the net with a clinical finish - but it was incorrectly ruled offside by linesman Simon Bennett.

It was to be Benteke, Coutinho and James Milner - who was acting captain in Jordan Henderson's absence - who ran riot within the defensive coupling of young Callum Chambers and Gabriel (who hardly speaks English).

The Liverpool trio made Arsenal rue the missing experience of Per Mertesacker in the heart of the defence and should have had a goal to each of their names had it not been for the immeasurable presence of Petr Cech.

"When you start your first game with a new club and everything goes wrong for you individually you need to go back to work and bounce back and this is what I tried to do," Cech told Sky Sports.

"I was in the right place at the right time and I helped the team overcome difficult moments in the first half. It's hard to believe after all the chances it finished 0-0"

The second half proved it wasn't all Liverpool's way. Arsenal powered through the last 45 minutes with the majority of possession and chances (by far) but weren't able to convert.

Not to be outdone by Cech's heroics down the other end, Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet managed to claw out a number of good chances from Olivier Giroud (one from point blank), Aaron Ramsay and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - the last of them in the final minutes. In the last 11 meetings between these two sides, nine goals have been scored in the final minute of play.

Liverpool are now among just four teams who remain undefeated after just three matches (the others being Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United) while Arsenal are lamenting their missed opportunities as they sit five points behind the leaders.

“We were outstanding all way through, first half defensively we were well organised and a real threat going forward," Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said after the match.

"Overall we kept a really good clean sheet and I'm disappointed not to get a win."

Liverpool's triple clean sheet will invigorate their hunger to prove all of the pre-season naysayers wrong after their defence (albeit with some luck) managed to reject the pace of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott during the later, tiring stages of the match.

The Reds, who went into the match without skipper Henderson, Adam Lallana and Jordan Ibe, are now in a fantastic position to capitalise at Anfield against West Ham to build momentum heading into their blockbuster clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Pedro dazzles on debut as Chelsea darkness turns to delight

They say money buys championships and Pedro's £21 million pound signing from Barcelona paid off within just 20 minutes as he haunted the Hawthorns with a goal before inspiring a Spanish renaissance of sorts that saw Chelsea register their first win of the season away to West Bromwich Albion.

With pressure building on the champions following a forgettable start to their title defence, a stumbling and bumbling Chelsea were their own worst enemies.

Just 14 minutes in, the Baggies were offered the perfect start after a clumsy Nemanja Matic challenge on Callum McManaman inside the penalty box. James Morrison had the chance to bury returning Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois barely minutes into his return from suspension following his villainous round one red card but the big Belgian spared the blushes for the Blues as the ball blasted over the bar after making contact with his trailing leg.

Ironyically, WBA spot kick marksman Saido Berahino had been left out of the side amid speculation of a move out of the club.

To make matters worse for West Brom, the penalty save kickstarted a Chelsea resurgence and man of the hour Pedro was on hand to create and finish a well-worked move with Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas to open his goal scoring account after just 20 minutes.

Just 10 minutes later, Chelsea looked like they had regained their finesse and form of old as stoic defending quickly transformed into a charming counter offensive. All within seconds, West Bromwich looked to press from a corner before a strong header from skipper John Terry found Cesar Azpilicueta who broke at electric speed before an inch-perfect pass cross-field to Willian. The Brazilian then caught the Baggies on the back foot as he sought out Pedro from distance, allowing the Spanish signing the space to drive a low cross into the box where it was met by the sliding Diego Costa.

That wouldn't be the last we'd see of Diego Costa rekindling some form from last season as he connected with playmaker Cesc Fabregas for the third and sealing goal, displaying his rugged strength to control an aerial pass into the path of Azpilicueta to slot home and breathe life into the Chelsea campaign.

But things aren't perfect at the back for the Blues and captain John Terry will be feeling the heat after he was sent off for the sixth time wearing Chelsea colours.

The back four of Ivanovic, Terry, Zouma and Azpilicueta were caught napping when new Albion signing Salomon Rondon's magnificent acrobatic volley found James Morrison in the penalty box, who aptly slotted the ball passed Thibaut Courtois.

It would be Rondon's pace that eventually left Terry exposed, like he did last week against Manchester City, and ended in the Chelsea stalwart being shown a red card for pulling the striker down in what referee Mark Clattenburg had adjudged as a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

With Gary Cahill benched just three games into the season and John Terry in a rare patch of poor form, pressure is mounting on manager Jose Mourinho and the club's transfer team to pull Jon Stones out of Everton in an attempt to sure up a cagey back four.

It's not all doom and gloom for the Stamford Bridge faithful, however. One of the EPL's favourite football romances rekindled with Cesc Fabregas finding Diego Costa in much the same way they surged Chelsea forward last season and Pedro is clearly looking to add to a powerful Spanish quartet including Costa, Fabregas and Azpilicueta.

Furthermore, Eden Hazard was far more involved in play as he shifted into a more central role behind the striker while still controlling much of the wider speed play for the Blues, a move that has been iconic in their title aspirations in the past seasons.

Everton dismantled by a manically impressive Manchester City

Three matches, three clean sheets, eight goals and not one minute of doubt amid the team. That's the story of Manuel Pelligrini's Manchester City so far this season.

What's more is that of those eight goals, seven have been scored by different players and Samir Nasri's sealing strike against Everton at Merseyside demonstrated the clinical class that separates Manchester City from the rest of the competition.

Aleksander Kolarov silenced the Everton faithful after a first hour that saw Romelu Lukaku hit the cross bar and Gareth Barry have a header cleared off the line. The Serbian international's blinding run was rewarded as Raheem Sterling played him inside the box where he coolly slotted the ball past a wrong-footed Tim Howard.

Manchester City's record-equalling ninth straight win in the top flight was sealed when Yaya Toure's clever first-time pass was lofted over the outstretched arms of Howard by Samir Nasri with ease, a worrying sign for any club aiming to get close to the title this season.

Bournemouth bag their first three points, their first hat-trick

West Ham were left ruing two crucial defensive errors from left back Aaron Cresswell that gifted Bournemouth two goals in the first half at Upton Park.

Callum Wilson was on hand to rifle home a shot from close range after Cresswell was cheaply bumped off the ball inside the penalty box after just 10 minutes.

The nightmare for Cresswell didn't end there as his attempt to pass back to goalkeeper Darren Randolph, standing in for the suspended Adrian, fell horrifically short and was picked off by a poaching Wilson again.

"It went wrong from the start,' West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said after the match.

"We played a very bad first half. It is very hard to explain three of their four goals - you can't make errors like that at this level."

But it wasn't just a case of the hosts, who also went into the match missing Mauro Zarate, behaving badly at the back.

Bournemouth gifted the Hammers a penalty, which was easily converted by Mark Noble, before allowing a loosely-guarded Diafra Sakho too much room inside the penalty box where he battered in a shot that was eventually scooped in by Kouyate.

However it looked to be a resolute Bournemouth's day after substitute Marc Pugh sped down the right hand side of the pitch, left Carl Jenkinson standing after a superb dummy, and then battered the ball into the top corner to rediscover the lead for Eddie Howe's men.

Jenkinson's misery was only compounded when he was sent off for bringing down Max Gradel in the box and Callum Wilson was on hand to tuck home Bournemouth's first ever Premier League hat-trick.

"It was a really strange game," said Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

"We were in cruise control in the first half and pleased with our discipline. In the second half we allowed West Ham back into the game but, full credit to the players, they managed to win the game in the end.

"How we reacted at 2-2 was the key moment. We scored a key third goal through Marc Pugh, a fantastic finish, and we thoroughly deserved to win."

Desperate and dry: Manchester United's hunt for goals continues

In front of an endearing crowd at Old Trafford, many expected Manchester United's talisman Wayne Rooney to fire against the club he loves scoring against the most. But it wasn't to be.

Rooney, who hasn't scored in eight EPL matches, failed to make a breakthrough despite an incredulous first 20 minutes that saw the visitors under siege from all angles.

The Red Devils came out of the starting blocks like men possessed with German recruit and World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger handed his first start under manager Louis van Gaal to play alongside an inspired Juan Mata.

Both Mata and Rooney tested Newcastle keeper Tim Krul within the first quarter of the match but it was the Magpies who came closest to taking the lead when new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic beat Sergio Romero with a towering header that bounced away from the cross bar.

From there, Manchester seemed to be running out of ideas and attacking prowess as a well-drilled Newcastle defence tired the lackluster Reds attack that introduced Michael Carrick, in place of Schweinsteiger, and Javier Hernandez in a bid to spark some life into the team.

"We can be satisfied about the performance but not the result because we don't reward ourselves we have created a lot of chances and we were unlucky," Manchester manager Louis van Gaal said after the game.

"You need luck in football; it's not only what you call 'quality'. The quality in the third and fourth phase, the crossing positions, was not so good [but] I think as a team we played fantastic and we fought to the end, which is fantastic to see. I like these kind of games, only the result was bad."

Newcastle manager Steve McClaren, on the other hand, was understandably elated with his team's defensive display against a side that has still managed to be in second place despite only scoring two goals.

"I'm delighted with both the performance and the result - surviving the first 20 minutes was the key to the game, and to go in at half-time at 0-0 gave us a chance," he said.

"Attitude, defensively, organisation, discipline - [we showed] all the things you need to get a result away from home, especially here."

Van Gaal now faces the challenge of heading to Swansea - the side who famously derailed their ambitions of a dream start last season - and finding a way to inspire creativity within a Manchester United camp that is slowly but surely (and worryingly) losing its famous reputation for being a dream club.

Gus Bruno is an avid Chelsea supporter, which explains his often skewed (and searing) reviews of that team. You can argue with him about it here on Twitter.

