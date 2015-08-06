English Premier League 2015-16 preview - mid-table

The English Premier League kicks off this Saturday - here's the run down on how 7Sport sees the teams finishing - today we look at the mid-table.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Last season’s position – 10th

Ins: Yohan Cabaye (PSG), Patrick Bamford (Chelsea — on loan), Alex McCarthy (QPR)

Outs: Jack Hunt (Sheff Wednesday — on loan), Kyle De Silva (Notts County), Lewis Price (Sheff Wednesday), Hiram Boateng (Plymouth — on loan), Ryan Inniss (Port Vale — on loan)

Optimism surrounds Selhurst Park after Crystal Palace finished last season on a high whilst the signing of Yohan Cabaye gives them even more creativity in the middle of the park.

Several pundits thought Palace were certainties to be relegated after Tony Pulis walked out on the club 48 hours prior to the start of last season’s competition.

But 12 months on Alan Pardew has given hope to the fans with the signings of Cabaye, Alex McCarthy and Patrick Bamford arguably creating the strongest ever Palace squad.

MORE: English Premier League 2015-16 preview - relegation battlers

Pardew will surely juggle his forward line with the likes of Glenn Murray, Dwight Gayle and Marouane Chamakh all having small bursts at times during the last campaign.

Expect them to be competitive whilst also being a bit of a roller coaster season.

EVERTON

Last season’s position – 11th

Ins: Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)

Outs: George Green (Oldham), Sylvain Distin (Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Wigan — on loan), Francisco Junior (Wigan — on loan), Luke Garbutt (Fulham), Christopher Long (Burnley)

Everton face a tough task in the opening 10 matches facing eight opponents who finished higher than them last season.

The real test for Roberto Martinez’s side is to prove last season’s up and down results were just a one-off.

The signings of Tom Cleverly and Gerard Deulofeu are master strokes by the manager as he attempts to add creativity to his side.

Striker Romelu Lukaku will be the chief benefactor from the two signings as he also searches for a big season.

With a defensive line including Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Sheamus Coleman the Merseysiders are bound to be tough to break down.

Depth may be the only issue for Martinez with possible injuries leading to them more than likely finishing in the mid-table.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Last season’s position – 15th

Ins: Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Anderlecht), Chancel Mbemba (Anderlecht)

Outs: Remie Streete (Port Vale), Adam Campbell (Notts County), Sammy Ameobi (Cardiff — on loan), Adam Armstrong (Coventry — on loan), Frederick Woodman (Crawley — on loan)

New manager Steve McClaren has a big job on his hands to convince fans and the media that Newcastle United are a force to be reckoned with again.

Owner Mike Ashley has loosened the purse strings at the Toon, bringing in Dutch attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, goal poacher Aleksander Mitrovic and defender Chancel Mbemba.

But Newcastle have a lot to improve immensely as they continue to reel from the losses of Demba Ba and Yohan Cabaye two and three seasons ago.

QPR striker Charlie Austin is on the radar for the club, but a deal for the marksman is bound to go down to the transfer deadline wire on September 1.

With McClaren at the helm St James’ Park is bound to become a hard place to travel to for opponents and a slight improvement is on the cards.

SOUTHAMPTON

Last season’s position – 7th

Ins: Juanmi (Malaga), Cedric Soares (Sporting Lisbon), Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham — on loan), Cuco Martina (FC Twente), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Steven Caulker (QPR)

Outs: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Artur Boruc (Bournemouth), Cody Cropper (MK Dons), Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United), Sam Gallagher (MK Dons — on loan)

After losing the likes of Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Calum Chambers at the completion of the 2013/14 season, Southampton were tipped to tumble down the ladder.

Instead the team got stronger and sat in the top four of the English Premier League for the majority of last season.

Again the side has lost their top line star with Morgan Schneiderlin joining Manchester United.

Right back Nathaniel Clyne and goalkeeper Artur Boruc have also left the roost, but have signed Steven Caulker and Maarten Stekelenburg as replacements.

But despite the strong season, Southampton did fall away at the back end with three losses to teams fighting for relegation.

They cannot be underestimated, but we expect them to fall away at the important times of the season.

SWANSEA

Last season’s position – 8th

Ins: Andre Ayew (Marseille), Franck Tabanou (St Etienne), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Heerenveen), Eder (Sporting Braga), Ollie McBurnie (Bradford)

Outs: Jazz Richards (Fulham), David Cornell (Oldham)

An eighth place finish last season would normally have Swansea fans on their edge of their seats eagerly awaiting the start of the new campaign.

But one win from five pre-season fixtures sees them firmly leaning back as the ponder which way the upcoming season can go.

The Welsh side have added a touch of class to their armor with Andre Ayew joining from Marseille.

The striker has already found the back of the net in the pre-season and is bound to have a positive effect on the side.

Swansea will look to shock teams when they travel to Wales and they should be looking for a finish in the forefront of the midtable.

WEST HAM

Last season’s position – 12th

Ins: Darren Randolph (Birmingham), Pedro Obiang (Sampdoria), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Angelo Ogbonna (Juventus), Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal), Manuel Lanzini (Al Jazira)

Outs: Dan Potts (Luton), Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient), Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough)

West Ham and new boss Slaven Bilic started the season early this year with their involvement in the Europa League which should have them in good stead heading into the English Premier League.

After a strong start to last season West Ham quickly fell away in the second half.

Attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet could excite but the fitness of Andy Caroll – who is set for a return in October – could be a key to whether West Ham struggle or prosper this season.

Expect them to finish midtable in a similar fashion to last season.

Check in tomorrow when we announce 7Sport's tips for the English Premier League title contenders.