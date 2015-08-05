Swedish footballer Andreas Johansson committed a dive so ridiculous it made his opponent burst out with laughter.

Horrendous dive makes opponent burst out with laughter

AIK striker Mohamed Bangura couldn't hide his amusement after the Norrkoping defender threw himself to the floor with an embarrassing dive during Sunday's Swedish league clash.

Johansson collapsed to the floor when Bangura raised an arm to signal to a teammate at a throw-in.

Johansson quickly got back to his feet after realising he wasn't getting anywhere with his performance.

How does his effort compare to these other blatant dives?