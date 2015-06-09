FIFA film 'United Passions' bombs at US box office

United Passions, the FIFA fluff piece which was heavily funded by the sport's governing body, made a pathetic $A788 in its opening weekend in the US box office.
FIFA are said to have put in around 90% of the funding for the film which had a total budget between $A32-41m.
It tells the story of the foundation of football's governing body, with Bafta-winning actor Tim Roth playing Sepp Blatter and Gerard Depardieu starring as Jules Rimet.
The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year but was given a 10-cinema limited run in the US this weekend.
One cinema, the FILMBar in Phoenix, claims that it sold just one ticket... for $A11.
The release of the film could not have come at a worse time for FIFA, who are under investigation from the FBI over a string of corruption claims that forced President Sepp Blatter to stand down last week.
More from: World of Sport