Ronaldo's mother has $66,000 seized at Madrid Airport

Eurosport | World of Sport
Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, was told to hand over €45,000 (A$66,000) after Civil Guard officers discovered the fortune in her hand luggage.

Carrying €55,000 (A$80,680) in total, Aveiro was way over the A$14,700 limit that passengers are allowed to carry in cash without declaring to customs.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo said the mum-of-four, who lives between her native Madeira and Madrid, had the cash confiscated after being unable to prove its origin.

Having been stopped at Madrid airport on a flight to Portugal, she was stopped by Civil Guard officers who discovered the fortune in her hand luggage.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his mother Dolores Aveiro after being awarded the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Unable to prove the origin of the cash, all but A$14,700 was confiscated before she was allowed on her flight.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Madrid said: "This woman was stopped and money she was carrying taken and handed over to the Spanish tax authorities along with a report filed by the Civil Guard.

"She will now have to answer to the tax authorities. My understanding is she will be asked to pay a fine and will have to justify the origin of the money if she wants it back. It’s not a matter that we’ll get involved in."

A spokesman for the Agencia Tributaria, Spain’s equivalent of the Inland Revenue, said: "We can’t comment on individual cases.

"We can confirm though that the limit on moving cash or cash equivalents to and from Spain is A$14,700 and anything over that amount must be declared using the correct form."

If Aveiro cannot prove the origin of the money, she will have to pay a fine to recover the remaining funds.

The regulations are in place to prevent money laundering, something the 61-year-old grandmother may not have been aware of.

