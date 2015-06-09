Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, was told to hand over €45,000 (A$66,000) after Civil Guard officers discovered the fortune in her hand luggage.

Ronaldo's mother has $66,000 seized at Madrid Airport

Carrying €55,000 (A$80,680) in total, Aveiro was way over the A$14,700 limit that passengers are allowed to carry in cash without declaring to customs.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo said the mum-of-four, who lives between her native Madeira and Madrid, had the cash confiscated after being unable to prove its origin.

Having been stopped at Madrid airport on a flight to Portugal, she was stopped by Civil Guard officers who discovered the fortune in her hand luggage.

Unable to prove the origin of the cash, all but A$14,700 was confiscated before she was allowed on her flight.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Madrid said: "This woman was stopped and money she was carrying taken and handed over to the Spanish tax authorities along with a report filed by the Civil Guard.

"She will now have to answer to the tax authorities. My understanding is she will be asked to pay a fine and will have to justify the origin of the money if she wants it back. It’s not a matter that we’ll get involved in."

A spokesman for the Agencia Tributaria, Spain’s equivalent of the Inland Revenue, said: "We can’t comment on individual cases.

"We can confirm though that the limit on moving cash or cash equivalents to and from Spain is A$14,700 and anything over that amount must be declared using the correct form."

If Aveiro cannot prove the origin of the money, she will have to pay a fine to recover the remaining funds.

The regulations are in place to prevent money laundering, something the 61-year-old grandmother may not have been aware of.

More from World of Sport